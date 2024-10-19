You are here: HomeSports2024 10 19Article 1995584

Real Valladolid end winless streak with wild Alaves victory

Real Valladolid achieved an unexpected victory against Alaves, marking their first La Liga win since the season's opening weekend.

Although they left the Basque Country with three points, they still find themselves in the relegation zone.

This match also marked their first away win of the 2024/25 season. Initially anticipated to be a closely contested game, it turned out to be quite the opposite, with Toni Martinez scoring a stunning opener for the home team.

