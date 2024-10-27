Real investigate racist abuse of Barcelona's Yamal

Sports News of Sunday, 27 October 2024

Source: BBC

La Liga and Real Madrid have denounced the racist insults directed at Barcelona's Lamine Yamal during Saturday's El Clasico at the Bernabeu.



Social media footage seems to capture the 17-year-old being mocked by some home supporters as he celebrated his goal in the 77th minute by showcasing his name on his jersey.



Barcelona secured a dominant 4-0 victory, with Robert Lewandowski netting two goals and Raphinha adding another, putting them six points ahead of their rivals in the La Liga standings.