Real would not let me play at Olympics - Mbappe

Sports News of Monday, 17 June 2024

Source: BBC

Kylian Mbappe, the French striker, has revealed that his new club, Real Madrid, has prevented him from participating in the Olympics in Paris this summer.



Despite expressing his desire to represent his country in his home Games, Mbappe was not included in France's provisional Olympic squad on 3 June due to Real Madrid's policy of not allowing players to compete at both the Euros and the Olympics.



Mbappe, who will be joining Real Madrid on a free transfer after his contract with Paris St-Germain expires, stated that he respects his club's decision and will not be taking part in the Games.