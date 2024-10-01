Record-breaking India beat Bangladesh to seal series

Sports News of Tuesday, 1 October 2024

Source: BBC

India achieved an impressive seven-wicket victory against Bangladesh on the last day of a rain-affected second Test in Kanpur, securing a 2-0 series triumph.



The victory was largely due to a record-setting batting display on day four, marking their 18th consecutive home Test series win, further extending their existing record.



Jasprit Bumrah, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Ravindra Jadeja each claimed three wickets, dismissing Bangladesh for 146 before lunch on Tuesday, which left India requiring 95 runs for the win.