Red Star cashes in on Osman Bukari, sells him to Austin FC for 7 million Euros

Sports News of Wednesday, 22 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Red Star Belgrade, the reigning champions of Serbia, have made a notable transfer move by selling Osman Bukari to Austin FC in the MLS in the United States for a reported fee of 7 million Euros, as per GHANAsoccernet.com.



During his time with the club, the Ghanaian international forward had an outstanding performance, scoring 25 goals and providing 20 assists in 77 matches.



His impressive displays on the field made him a valuable asset to the team, and his departure will be a significant loss.



Bukari has been a crucial player for Red Star since joining the club, highlighting the club's ability to identify and nurture talent.



The 25-year-old winger joined the Red and Whites in July 2022 for 3 million Euros from Belgian club KAA Gent, following a successful loan spell at FC Nantes in France.



During his tenure at Red Star, Bukari won the Serbian Super Liga title twice and the Serbian Cup title on two occasions.



This transfer provides a substantial financial boost for the Serbian giants, as the 7 million Euros fee is expected to be reinvested in the team for the upcoming season.