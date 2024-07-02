Redemption for tearful Ronaldo at 'last Euros'

Sports News of Tuesday, 2 July 2024

Source: BBC

Cristiano Ronaldo's dreams seemed shattered when Jan Oblak saved his extra-time penalty, leaving the Portuguese legend in tears during Portugal's last-16 tie against Slovenia in the Euros.



Ronaldo, 39, later declared this his last Euros. Despite the setback, Ronaldo redeemed himself by scoring the first penalty in the shootout.



Goalkeeper Diogo Costa made Euros history with three shootout saves, ensuring Portugal's progression to the quarter-finals against France.



Ronaldo expressed a mix of sadness and joy, highlighting the emotional rollercoaster of football and praising his team's resilience and extraordinary effort.