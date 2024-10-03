Referee Rustum Gameli Senorgbe at centre of storm after non-penalty call against Asante Kotoko

Sports News of Thursday, 3 October 2024

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Referee Rustum Gameli Senorgbe has come under significant scrutiny from football fans in Ghana following his failure to award a clear penalty to Nsoatreman FC during their remarkable league match against Asante Kotoko in Obuasi on Wednesday, October 2, 2024.



The team from Nsuatre feels aggrieved, and justifiably so, as the referee from Ho ignored a blatant penalty incident involving the Ghanaian football giants.



Nsoatreman FC strongly believed they deserved a penalty when Meider Adu Kwabena was brought down in the penalty area by Michael Kyei Dwamena. The referee's decision to not award a penalty, despite being a trained sports journalist, has ignited considerable debate across the nation.