Referee was unfair to us - Accra Lions defender Baba Salifu Apiiga after Kotoko defeat

Sports News of Tuesday, 8 October 2024

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Accra Lions defender Baba Salifu Apiiga has asserted that his team was wronged by referee James Taylor after their loss to Asante Kotoko in the Ghana Premier League.



The Lions, who secured a second-place finish last season, suffered a 1-0 defeat to the Porcupine Warriors at the Obuasi Len Clay Sports Stadium on Sunday.



A solitary goal from striker Albert Amoah was sufficient for the record league champions to claim all three points in the matchday five fixture.