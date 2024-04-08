Referee won the game for Nations FC - Jimmy Cobblah

Sports News of Monday, 8 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Great Olympics head coach Jimmy Cobblah has alleged that referee Benjamin Sefah showed bias towards their opponents, Nations FC, during their recent Premier League match.



The game, held on Friday, April 5, 2024, ended in a 1-0 defeat for the Olympics, with a late free-kick from Razak Simpson securing the victory for Nations FC.



Cobblah expressed his discontent with the officiating, claiming that Sefah consistently favoured Nations FC with his decisions.



Despite the coach's comments, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has taken action against Cobblah for his remarks.



Currently, Great Olympics is positioned 12th in the league standings with 31 points and is preparing to face Bechem United in their upcoming match.