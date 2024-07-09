Remember the Washington Ambassadors? The WFL? We didn’t think so.

Sports News of Tuesday, 9 July 2024

Source: Apexnewshub

In January 1974, Washington was granted one of 12 franchises in the emerging World Football League. After five months and several name changes, a dispute over RFK Stadium led to the team disappearing before ever playing a game.



The franchise moved to Orlando and became the Florida Blazers, who made it to the WFL's first - and only - World Bowl before the league collapsed in 1975. This is the (largely forgotten) tale of the Ambassadors, half a century later.



WFL Commissioner Gary Davidson, known for creating the ABA and WHA, believed Washington was an ideal location for a franchise due to the widespread interest in the area.



He expressed confidence in the team's success under Joe Wheeler's leadership, stating that it would enhance the enjoyment of fans in Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, and the District.