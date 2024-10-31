Report reveals reason behind Frenkie de Jong’s no-show during Barcelona-Sevilla

Sports News of Thursday, 31 October 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Eleven days ago, Barcelona triumphed over Sevilla with a score of 5-1 at the Estadi Olímpic, despite a last-minute adjustment when Eric Garcia sustained a muscle injury during warm-ups.



Although Frenkie de Jong was expected to step in for the injured player, Ansu Fati ultimately started the match.



Surprisingly, de Jong did not play at all against Sevilla, which raised eyebrows.



According



Read full article.to Barca Reservat, the reason for his absence was linked to a conversation he had with Hansi Flick. De Jong was initially slated to start and had no physical issues, but he informed Flick before the match that he could only participate for 20 minutes.



Even though he warmed up during the second half, Flick opted not to use him, reasoning that if de Jong was limited to such a short time, it was better not to play him at all.



After the match, de Jong showed no resentment, and Flick expressed confidence that he would get ample playing time in the future. However, both he and Ronald Araujo must continue to prove their worth to secure their positions on the team.



Considering Barcelona's dominance throughout the game against Sevilla, Flick's decision to hold de Jong back seems to have been wise, especially given the uncertainty surrounding his ankle. Ultimately, the outcome was favorable.