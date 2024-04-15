Resign from Asante Kotoko - Kwadwo Baah-Agyemang tells Ogum

Sports News of Monday, 15 April 2024

Former Member of Parliament for Asante Akyem North, Kwadwo Baah Agyemang, has advised Prosper Narteh Ogum to step down from his position as head coach of Asante Kotoko.



The ex-WAFA boss has been facing significant criticism following the team's failure to secure a victory in their last eight matches during the second half of the current 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season.



The Porcupine Warriors' struggles were compounded by a 2-0 defeat to Dreams FC on Sunday at the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu during Matchday 26. Kotoko's most recent win was against Bibuani Gold Stars last month. Kwadwo Baah Agyemang, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of Ghana Digital Centers Limited, expressed his thoughts in an interview with Asempa FM, as reported by Footballghana.com.



He emphasized the need for Prosper Narteh Ogum to make a personal sacrifice to prevent the club from facing relegation. Agyemang highlighted the unprecedented nature of Kotoko's winless streak and stressed the importance of Ogum resigning to avoid further setbacks.



Despite Ogum's appointment by Otumfuo as part of the Interim Management Committee (IMC), Agyemang believes that the coach should step down given the team's current performance.



Kotoko currently occupies the 11th position in the Premier League standings with 33 points and is set to play against FC Samartex in the upcoming Matchday 27 fixture at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday.