Results haven't matched investments in Hearts of Oak - Sowah Odotei

Sports News of Friday, 19 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Vincent Sowah-Odotei, a member of the Hearts of Oak board, has expressed his dissatisfaction with the current state of the club, stating that it does not align with the investments that have been made.



The team has faced various challenges throughout the season and is currently positioned 10th in the Ghana Premier League standings.



After the previous administration was dissolved at a recent Annual General Meeting, the club introduced new board members.



Despite a promising pre-season, Sowah-Odotei pointed out that the club has not achieved its objectives with only eight games remaining in the campaign.



In an interview with Citi Sports, he highlighted the disappointment felt by the board, considering the significant investments made in the club's infrastructure.



"We are disappointed. When you consider Hearts of Oak as a whole, we have all the necessary elements to become the most successful club in the country. We have the infrastructure, and I believe everyone agrees that we had a very good preseason," he stated.



"However, our on-field results are disappointing in comparison to the investments we have made. Honestly, we are not satisfied with our current position," he added.



The upcoming fixture against Legon Cities on Saturday, April 20, presents an opportunity for Hearts of Oak to improve their standing in the league.