Retiring Murray goes on after another epic Olympic win

Tennis News of Wednesday, 31 July 2024

Source: BBC

British tennis legend Andy Murray and partner Dan Evans have reached the Olympic men's doubles quarter-finals at Paris 2024 with a thrilling 6-3 6-7 (8-10) 11-9 win over Belgium’s Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen.



This extends Murray's career, set to end after the Games.



Murray, emotional after the match, praised their resilience.



They face the winners of Fritz/Paul vs. Haase/Rojen next.



Meanwhile, Spanish stars Alcaraz and Nadal also progressed.



Both Murray and Evans have battled injuries, making their performance even more remarkable.



The duo's journey highlights their enduring determination and skill.