Return of key players to full fitness will improve Black Stars - GFA

Henry Asante Twum, the Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), has expressed his belief in the improved performance of the Black Stars once their key players return to full fitness.



With the return of these players, Ghanaians are hopeful for a positive change in the team's performance in the upcoming matches.



Twum emphasizes the importance of having these key players back in action and is confident that under the guidance of new coach Otto Addo, the team's prospects will significantly improve despite recent setbacks.



The appointment of Addo came after the dismissal of Chris Hughton following a disappointing campaign at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).



However, the team's initial matches under Addo have seen mixed results, partly due to several key players being sidelined with injuries. Looking ahead to the crucial 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic in June, Twum remains optimistic.



He notes that these matches coincide with the conclusion of major leagues, providing an opportunity for the players to regain full fitness. Twum affirms that by the time the season ends, all of their players should be fully fit, giving them a strong position to compete shortly.



He highlights the significance of key players like Mohammed Kudus and Thomas Partey. These upcoming matches hold immense importance for Ghana as they aim to top Group H for a smooth qualification to the next World Cup.



Currently, the Black Stars are fourth on the table, trailing behind Comoros, Mali, and Madagascar after winning one and losing the other in the first two rounds of matches.