Returning to the pitch after nearly a year out with injury emotional – Joseph Aidoo

Sports News of Saturday, 19 October 2024

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Ghanaian defender Joseph Aidoo has shared his heartfelt feelings about his long-anticipated return to competitive play after an extended injury absence.



The 29-year-old central defender for Celta Vigo had been out of action for almost a year due to a ruptured Achilles tendon, an injury he incurred during a friendly match against Mexico in October 2023.



After undergoing surgery and enduring a challenging rehabilitation journey, Aidoo finally returned to the field in September 2024, nearly a year post-injury.