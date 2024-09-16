Revealed: The insane salary that 17-year-old Lamine Yamal is currently on at Barcelona

Sports News of Monday, 16 September 2024

Source: Football-espana

Spain has claimed the title of European champions following a remarkable summer, largely thanks to their 17-year-old prodigy Lamine Yamal, who made a significant impact in the Euro 2024 semi-final against France with an impressive solo goal.



Currently, Yamal boasts 7 goal contributions in 5 La Liga matches for Barcelona, leading all players in this regard.



Despite his rapid rise to prominence last year and Xavi Hernandez's cautious approach to his development, Yamal is still far from receiving a superstar's salary.