Richard Attah pens heartwarming message to Hearts of Oak after release

Goalkeeper Richard Attah has bid farewell to Hearts of Oak following his departure from the club.



Attah, who made the transition to the Phobians from Elmina in 2020, achieved significant success during his four-year tenure, securing the Ghana Premier League title, two FA Cup victories, and the President Cup with the esteemed Ghanaian club.



Despite his accomplishments, the



seasoned goalkeeper faced challenges in securing playing time last season, with concerns regarding his performance after a number of disappointing displays.



Nevertheless, after a fruitful period with the Accra-based team, Attah expressed his gratitude towards his former club.



In a message on Facebook, he stated: "It has been a privilege to represent one of Africa's premier clubs, Accra Hearts of Oak, and I am sincerely thankful for the opportunity, as they have played a pivotal role in shaping who I am today as Richard Attah.



"I extend my heartfelt thanks to the Board Chairman, Togbe Afede XIV, for his unwavering support, to all board members, my teammates, the technical staff (both past and present), and especially to the FANS who consistently motivated me to excel.



"Achieving the league title, FA Cup, Super Cup, and President Cup within four seasons is a source of immense pride for me as a former goalkeeper of Hearts of Oak. I cherish you all # TRUST THE PROCESS."



In response to Attah's departure, Hearts of Oak have secured the services of former Great Olympics goalkeeper Benjamin Asare as his replacement.