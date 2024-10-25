Richarlison penalty gives Spurs win over 10-man AZ Alkmaar

Sports News of Friday, 25 October 2024

Source: BBC

Richarlison converted a penalty to secure Tottenham's flawless beginning in the Europa League with a win against AZ Alkmaar.



Making his first start for Spurs this season following injury issues, the Brazilian had a brief disagreement with James Maddison over who would take the penalty after Maxim Dekker fouled Lucas Bergvall in the area.



Ultimately, captain Maddison stepped aside, allowing Richarlison to strike the ball confidently down the center, delivering the crucial goal in the 53rd minute.