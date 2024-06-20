Richmond Lamptey bids Danlad Ibrahim farewell after Asante Kotoko release

Sports News of Thursday, 20 June 2024

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Asante Kotoko captain Richmond Lamptey has bid farewell to goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim following his release from the club at the end of the 2023/24 season.



Ibrahim, a former Ghana U17 goalkeeper and 2022 World Cup squad member, struggled for game time last season, with Fredrick Asare preferred by the coach.



"It was nice having you as a teammate and friend. Good Luck in your future endeavors," Lamptey wrote.



Ibrahim, who joined Kotoko as a teenager and developed through the ranks, is now free to join any team ahead of the 2024/25 season.



Lamptey remains one of the few players staying at Kotoko after a significant squad clearout saw eighteen players depart in the last twenty-four hours.