Richmond Lamptey bids emotional farewell to Asante Kotoko after APR FC switch

Sports News of Monday, 8 July 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Midfielder Richmond Lamptey has bid farewell to Asante Kotoko as he moves to APR FC in Rwanda.



The 27-year-old signed a two-year contract with the Kigali-based club and completed his medical examination. Lamptey left Kotoko after his three-year contract came to an end.



He expressed his gratitude to everyone involved in his journey at the club, including



Read full articlethe management, technical staff, teammates, and fans.



As he embarks on this new chapter, Lamptey considers Asante Kotoko his home and will always hold a special place for the team.



On the other hand, Asante Kotoko is actively seeking new players to strengthen their squad for the upcoming season after a disappointing performance in the previous term.