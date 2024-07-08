You are here: HomeSports2024 07 08Article 1958195

Sports News of Monday, 8 July 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Richmond Lamptey bids emotional farewell to Asante Kotoko after APR FC switch

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Richmond Lamptey Richmond Lamptey

Midfielder Richmond Lamptey has bid farewell to Asante Kotoko as he moves to APR FC in Rwanda.

The 27-year-old signed a two-year contract with the Kigali-based club and completed his medical examination. Lamptey left Kotoko after his three-year contract came to an end.

He expressed his gratitude to everyone involved in his journey at the club, including

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment