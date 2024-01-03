Richmond Lamptey can rise to the highest level in football - Kotoko coach Prosper Ogum

Sports News of Wednesday, 3 January 2024

Source: footballghana.com

Asante Kotoko trainer Prosper Narteh Ogum has backed midfielder Richmond Lamptey to achieve greater height in his football career.



Lamptey, who is enjoying an amazing Ghana Premier League campaign with the Porcupine Warriors earned a spot in the Black Stars 27-man squad list as announced by coach Chris Hughton on Monday morning.



The 26-year-old central midfielder joins Medeama duo of Jonathan Sowah and Abdul Fatawu Hamidu as the only three home-based players to have made the final squad for the continental tournament.



However, Ogum expressed his midfielder can rise to the highest level in football considering his qualities.



“I think his game understanding, his ability to identify situations on the field and apply the right decisions makes him unique, that is what he is been doing to help Kumasi Asante Kotoko as a team. I see him to be a genius”



“Lamptey makes the league exciting with his deft touches, these are what he’s done over the seasons he’s played on the local scene and that has caught the attention of the numerous supporters who watch the local league”



“I think with the right support, Lamptey can rise to the highest level in football, and I am saying this because of his high sense of discipline.



There’s one thing I like about, the humility it comes with when you are correcting him on something, even though he is the best or one of the best in the local league.



The receptive nature of his body language tells it all and for me I think with this he can go far”



Ghana has already opened camp in Kumasi and will engage Namibia in the friendly on January 8, 2024, before leaving for Abidjan two days later.



The Black Stars have been drawn in Group B alongside seven-time champions Egypt, Cape Verde and Mozambique.