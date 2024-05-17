Right to Dream academy product Mohamed Diomandé opts to represent Ivory Coast over Ghana

Sports News of Friday, 17 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Mohamed Diomandé, a skilled midfielder, has decided to play for the national team of Ivory Coast.



He is a young talent who can also excel as a winger and was developed at the prestigious Right to Dream Academy in Ghana.



Currently showcasing his abilities at Scottish Premiership club Rangers, Diomandé has displayed great potential as a rising star in the sport.



Despite receiving a call-up from Ghana's head coach Otto Addo for friendly matches against Nigeria and Uganda in March, he did not accept the invitation at that time.



However, reports suggest that he contemplated the possibility of representing the Black Stars.



With the June international break on the horizon, recent reports reveal that Diomandé has opted to represent Ivory Coast, the homeland of his parents.



The 22-year-old is eager to prove himself with the Elephants in the upcoming qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.