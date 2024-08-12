You are here: HomeSports2024 08 12Article 1969310

Sports News of Monday, 12 August 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Right to Dream appoint former Crystal Palace youth coach Ben Garner as head coach of International Academy

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Ben Garner Ben Garner

Right to Dream Academy has officially announced the selection of Ben Garner as the new head coach of the International Academy (IA).

The Englishman arrives with a wealth of experience, having held coaching and managerial positions at both the academy and professional levels within the Premier League and the English Football League.

His notable career includes roles

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment