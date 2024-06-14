Right to Dream founder Tom Vernon opens up about risky £10m loan to acquire Nordsjaelland

Sports News of Friday, 14 June 2024

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Tom Vernon, the founder of the Right to Dream Academy, recently shared a daring decision he made in 2015. He unveiled that he had obtained a £10 million loan from a friend in London to buy FC Nordsjaelland.



Renowned for developing Ghanaian talents like Mohammed Kudus, Kamaldeen Sulemana, and Ernest Nuamah, the Danish club has been a vital stepping stone for these players to progress to top European clubs directly from the academy in Akosombo.



During an exclusive interview with Joy Sports at the Right to Dream school, Vernon looked back on the substantial risk he took in acquiring Nordsjaelland.



He stated, "I borrowed 10 million pounds from a friend in London. And it was a huge risk. We just decided to do that, otherwise we're just gonna stay in the status quo. We think our kids have so much potential. We were so frustrated seeing some of the challenges that we couldn't overcome."