Rivals want to see Man City sanctioned - Guardiola

Sports News of Saturday, 14 September 2024

Source: BBC

Manager Pep Guardiola has stated that Manchester City's competitors in the Premier League are eager to see the club face consequences for purported violations of financial regulations.



He expressed satisfaction that the hearing regarding City's 115 charges is set to commence on Monday.



The club was charged and sent to an independent commission in February 2023 after a four-year investigation, with allegations suggesting that City violated the Premier League's financial rules from 2009 to 2018.