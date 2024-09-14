Robert Lewandowski rumours labelled as “fake news” by Fabrizio Romano

Sports News of Saturday, 14 September 2024

Source: Football-espana

Robert Lewandowski is a crucial asset for Barcelona and has begun the season impressively. Despite the positive outlook, there have been claims regarding his negative impact in the team's dressing room. However, Fabrizio Romano has firmly refuted these allegations.



In The Daily Briefing, he stated, "I have no information supporting the rumors from Spanish media about Robert Lewandowski being a disruptive force in the locker room. Honestly, I’m unsure of the source, but it’s completely false."