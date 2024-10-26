Roberto Mancini sacked as Saudi Arabia coach

Sports News of Saturday, 26 October 2024

Roberto Mancini has been dismissed as the head coach of the Saudi Arabia national team just a year into his tenure.



The 59-year-old Italian, who signed a lucrative four-year contract worth £77 million in August 2023, became the highest-paid coach in football.



Mancini's leadership saw Saudi Arabia achieve a memorable victory against Argentina in their opening match of



the 2022 World Cup. However, his overall performance has been underwhelming, with results falling short of expectations.



In his 14 months at the helm, Mancini oversaw 18 matches, securing only seven wins, alongside five draws and six losses.



Reports indicate that his rapport with the players deteriorated recently, leading to fan dissatisfaction after the team finished third in their World Cup qualifying group.



Tensions escalated earlier this month when Mancini was involved in a confrontation with fans following a 0-0 draw against Bahrain, intensifying the scrutiny on his position.



With Mancini's departure, the Saudi Arabian Football Federation is now on the lookout for a new coach to lead the team in their quest to qualify for the upcoming FIFA World Cup.