Roberto Massimo returns to VfB Stuttgart training amidst doubts for weekend clash

Ghanaian-born German midfielder Roberto Massimo has recently rejoined the first-team training of VfB Stuttgart after recovering from a muscle injury.



As the team prepares for their upcoming match against Gladbach this Saturday afternoon, Massimo's return is a positive development.



However, it remains uncertain whether he will be included in the matchday squad.



Throughout the latter half of the season, Massimo has faced several setbacks, resulting in limited playing time.



His last appearance for the squad was on matchday 26, with his most recent on-field action occurring on matchday 19.



While fans eagerly await his return, it is unclear if Massimo will feature in this weekend's crucial clash.



Having played five games for VfB Stuttgart in the Bundesliga this season, his future with the team is uncertain, especially considering his contract is set to expire on June 30, 2024.



Currently, VfB Stuttgart holds the third position on the Bundesliga table with 70 points after 33 games.