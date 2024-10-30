‘Rodri isn’t that impressive’ – Karim Benzema says Vinicius Junior should have own Ballon d’Or

Sports News of Wednesday, 30 October 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Real Madrid is expressing disappointment over Vinicius Junior's near miss for the Ballon d'Or, leading the club to skip the gala in Paris and sparking conspiracy theories in local media.



Several club figures, including Karim Benzema, have voiced their support for Vinicius, asserting he was deserving of the accolade.



Benzema shared a photo of their embrace following the announcement and later elaborated



Read full article.in an interview on why he believes Vinicius should have won.



He emphasized Vinicius's hard work and crucial contributions during last season's Champions League, stating, "There’s no one more deserving than Vinicius."



While acknowledging Rodri's talent, Benzema expressed that Vinicius consistently delivers standout performances that leave a lasting impression.



He noted that Vinicius felt disheartened by the outcome, especially after being touted as the likely winner by the media.



Benzema reassured that Vinicius is a dedicated player who will eventually achieve this honor.



Following the announcement, Vinicius conveyed his determination on social media, indicating he would strive for the award again.



He now faces competition not only from Jude Bellingham within his team but also from Kylian Mbappe.



Reports suggest that the Real Madrid vote may have been diluted among several players, including Dani Carvajal and Toni Kroos, which could explain the final result.