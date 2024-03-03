Rodri makes Premier League history in Man City's victory over Man United

Sports News of Sunday, 3 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Rodri has made history in the Premier League, breaking a record that has stood for 16 years. Manchester City's thrilling 3-1 victory over their rivals, United, on Sunday, March 3, saw Rodri achieve this remarkable feat.



The match at the Etihad Stadium witnessed an impressive comeback from City, with Marcus Rashford scoring a stunning opening goal for United.



However, Phil Foden's brace in the second half turned the tide in City's favour. To seal the victory, Erling Haaland scored City's third goal during stoppage time, securing a comfortable win over Erik ten Hag's men.



This triumph not only closed the gap between City and league leaders Liverpool to just one point but also marked a significant milestone for Rodri. According to SPORTbible, the win allowed Rodri to set a new Premier League record.



Since City's 1-0 loss to Tottenham Hotspur in February 2023, Rodri has not experienced defeat in any club game. He has played in 59 matches for City without tasting defeat, surpassing the previous record held by Chelsea legend Ricardo Carvalho, who went 58 games unbeaten between November 2006 and February 2008.



Rodri's remarkable streak began when he joined City in the summer of 2019, with the club breaking their transfer record by spending €70 million, as reported by Goal.