Rodrygo: Brazil need Neymar to win '26 World Cup

Sports News of Tuesday, 10 September 2024

Source: ESPN

Rodrygo, the Real Madrid forward has emphasized the importance of Neymar for Brazil's ambitions to secure a sixth World Cup title in 2026.



After scoring in Brazil's 1-0 victory over Ecuador, which ended a three-match losing streak in CONMEBOL qualifying, Rodrygo stated that Neymar is crucial for the team's success.



In an exclusive interview with ESPN Brasil, he remarked, "He's our star, our best player. It's clear how much we miss him. We all hope for his swift recovery, as we want him back on the field soon."