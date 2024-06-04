Roland Garros: Zverev beats Rune to reach quarters

Sports News of Tuesday, 4 June 2024

Source: Apexnewshub

Alexander Zverev secured a spot in the French Open quarter-finals with an exhilarating five-set win over Holger Rune.



The fourth seed battled for four hours and 40 minutes to overcome the Danish player, prevailing with a scoreline of 4-6 6-1 5-7 7-6 (7-2) 6-2.



This marked the second match in three days that extended into the early hours of the morning at Roland Garros, following Novak Djokovic's five-set triumph over Lorenzo Musetti at 03:07 on Sunday.