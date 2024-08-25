You are here: HomeSports2024 08 25Article 1973477

Sports News of Sunday, 25 August 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Roma nears €23 Million deal for Lens defender Kevin Danso

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Kevin Danso Kevin Danso

AS Roma is on the verge of securing their next defensive addition, with indications that a transfer for Lens defender Kevin Danso is approaching finalization.

Reports from the French news outlet RMC Sport indicate that discussions between the Ligue 1 club and the Serie A team are nearing a favorable resolution.

The Ghanaian defender, who was born

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment