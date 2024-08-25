Roma nears €23 Million deal for Lens defender Kevin Danso

Sports News of Sunday, 25 August 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

AS Roma is on the verge of securing their next defensive addition, with indications that a transfer for Lens defender Kevin Danso is approaching finalization.



Reports from the French news outlet RMC Sport indicate that discussions between the Ligue 1 club and the Serie A team are nearing a favorable resolution.



The Ghanaian defender, who was born



Read full articlein Austria and previously played for Augsburg, has shown enthusiasm for Roma's vision and is receptive to relocating to the Italian capital.



Nevertheless, other clubs, including an undisclosed German team, continue to express interest in Kevin Danso and are awaiting his ultimate decision.



French journalist Sebastien Denis from Footmercato has reported that AS Roma has proposed a fee of €20 million, with a potential agreement being reached for €23 million net.



Transfermarkt assesses Danso's value at €25 million, following a season in which he made 30 appearances and netted one goal in Ligue 1.



The 24-year-old participated in Lens' first match of the 2024/25 season against Angers on August 18th, where Lens secured a 1-0 victory, with Wesley Saïd scoring in the 28th minute.