You are here: HomeSports2024 09 09Article 1979117

Sports News of Monday, 9 September 2024

    

Source: BBC

Ronaldo goals prove Saudi league quality - Neves

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Bruno Fernandes and Cristiano Ronaldo scored as Portugal fought back to beat Scotland 2-1 Bruno Fernandes and Cristiano Ronaldo scored as Portugal fought back to beat Scotland 2-1

Ruben Neves, a former defender for Wolverhampton Wanderers, remarked that Cristiano Ronaldo's late goal against Scotland serves as a reminder to critics of Saudi Arabia's domestic football quality.

The 27-year-old Neves contributed to Al-Halil's title victory after joining the team last summer, while Ronaldo's Al-Nassr finished in second place.

Following his historic 900th career goal against Croatia, Ronaldo came off the bench to net the crucial goal against Scotland, helping Portugal secure two 2-1 victories in their Nations League Group A1 opener.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment