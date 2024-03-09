You are here: HomeSports2024 03 09Article 1921961

Ronaldo looks to bounce back after Al Nassr's defeat

Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo once again demonstrated his unwavering determination by making a bold statement on social media following Al Nassr's recent setback in the Saudi Pro League.

Despite his best efforts, the Al Nassr captain was unable to lead his team to victory on March 7th, resulting in a 3-1 loss to Al Raed.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner's frustration was evident as he struck the crossbar twice but failed to find the back of the net, causing his team to fall further behind in the title race.

The team's morale and momentum have been affected by this defeat, which came after losing 3-0 to title rivals Al Hilal and 1-0 to Al-Ain in the AFC Champions League.

Taking to Twitter the following day, Ronaldo suggested that this defeat could serve as a catalyst for a stronger comeback.

Despite the challenges faced by Al Nassr as a whole, Ronaldo's performances for the club have been remarkable.



Since joining the Saudi League in 2022, the former Real Madrid player has scored 48 goals in 56 games for the Riyadh-based team.

