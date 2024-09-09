'Ronaldo rages on to eclipse McTominay's latest Scotland heroics'

Sports News of Monday, 9 September 2024

Source: BBC

Following Cristiano Ronaldo's impressive strike that marked his 901st career goal against Scotland, he sprinted to the corner flag to celebrate with the enthusiasm of a player netting his very first goal.



His excitement didn't stop there; he continued down the touchline, gesturing and shouting as if he had just secured a monumental victory beyond mere Nations League points.



At 39, Ronaldo has transitioned from club football to the Saudi Pro League, yet his joy in scoring another significant goal for his nation at the vibrant Estadio da Luz suggests he is fully aware of the moment's importance.