Source: BBC

Rookie McCarty clinches first PGA Tour win

American golfer Matt McCarty has earned a spot in next year's Masters and PGA Championship after claiming his first PGA Tour victory at the inaugural Black Desert Championship in Utah.

The 26-year-old left-handed player, competing in his rookie season, secured a two-year exemption with a three-shot triumph over Germany's Stephan Jaeger.

McCarty, who previously won three times on the Korn Ferry Tour this year, is the first player since Jason Gore in 2005 to achieve victories on both tours in the same season of promotion.

