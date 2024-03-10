Rooney doubts Manchester United's top-four hopes despite Everton win

Sports News of Sunday, 10 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Manchester United's legendary player Wayne Rooney offered a straightforward evaluation of the current state of the club after their hard-fought 2-0 triumph over Everton.



The Red Devils encountered difficulties in their match against the Toffees, and Rooney implied that their victory on Saturday was somewhat fortunate.



Despite securing the win, the Red Devils' performance left much to be desired, as they heavily relied on two penalties from Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford in the first half to secure the victory, according to Eurosport.



Although the result provided a temporary relief from recent letdowns, Erik ten Hag's team finds themselves in sixth position in the Premier League standings.



They are currently three points behind Tottenham Hotspur, who have played two fewer games, and eight points adrift of Aston Villa, who hold the fourth spot.



The former England international expressed his belief that Villa and Spurs have the advantage in the race for Champions League qualification, which casts a shadow over United's chances of securing a top-four finish.





“I don’t think Manchester United will make the top four because they have to almost win every game," he told TNT Sports, as quoted by the Daily Post.



Rooney attributed his former club's potential failure to secure a top-four spot to their inconsistent performance, identifying it as the decisive factor in the competition for those coveted positions.



“I think they’re a team that is very inconsistent, and I can’t see them winning every game, so I think it’s going to be very difficult.