You are here: HomeSports2024 09 07Article 1978496

Sports News of Saturday, 7 September 2024

    

Source: ESPN

Rooney scores wondergoal for Man Utd legends

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Wayne Rooney celebrates his goal against Celtic. Wayne Rooney celebrates his goal against Celtic.

Wayne Rooney showcased his enduring talent by scoring a stunning free kick for Manchester United during a legends match against Celtic at Old Trafford on Saturday.

His right-footed strike found the top corner, demonstrating that he can still produce moments of brilliance following a foul on Darren Fletcher by Joe Ledley.

The match concluded with a 1-1 draw, as Gary Hooper leveled the score for Celtic, who ultimately triumphed 5-4 in the penalty shootout.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment