Rooney scores wondergoal for Man Utd legends

Sports News of Saturday, 7 September 2024

Source: ESPN

Wayne Rooney showcased his enduring talent by scoring a stunning free kick for Manchester United during a legends match against Celtic at Old Trafford on Saturday.



His right-footed strike found the top corner, demonstrating that he can still produce moments of brilliance following a foul on Darren Fletcher by Joe Ledley.



The match concluded with a 1-1 draw, as Gary Hooper leveled the score for Celtic, who ultimately triumphed 5-4 in the penalty shootout.