You are here: HomeSports2024 10 20Article 1996157

Sports News of Sunday, 20 October 2024

    

Source: Football-espana

Ruben Baraja confirms impending return for Valencia star amid sexual assault allegations

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Ruben Baraja Ruben Baraja

At the beginning of September, Valencia forward Rafa Mir faced allegations of sexual assault.

He was charged and spent two days in jail before being released on bail. The investigation by the appropriate authorities is ongoing.

Valencia CF has also taken internal disciplinary action against Mir, but his suspension has now concluded.

He is expected to return to first-team duties soon, as stated by head coach Ruben Baraja (according to Diario AS).

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment