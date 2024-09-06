You are here: HomeSports2024 09 06Article 1978115

Source: BBC

Rugby Championship may be halved by new All Black-Boks tours

South Africa and New Zealand contested the 2023 Rugby World Cup final in France South Africa and New Zealand contested the 2023 Rugby World Cup final in France

The potential return of long-haul tours between South Africa and New Zealand may lead to the Rugby Championship occurring biennially.

The South African Rugby Union has revealed intentions to bring the All Blacks for eight matches in 2026, which will include contests against provincial teams and South Africa A, along with a three-Test series.

In 2030, the Springboks are set to visit New Zealand following a similar schedule, under the initiative dubbed 'The Greatest Rugby Rivalry.'

