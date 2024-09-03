Runner in 2012 'dirtiest race' gets 10-year ban

Sports News of Tuesday, 3 September 2024

Source: BBC

British athlete Lisa Dobriskey expressed her frustration after finishing 10th in the women's 1500m final at the London 2012 Olympics, stating, "I don't believe I'm competing on a level playing field," during an interview with the BBC.



The race has been labeled as one of the most controversial in history, with six of the top nine finishers violating anti-doping rules, including Tatyana Tomashova.



The 49-year-old Russian middle-distance runner was recently stripped of her silver medal from the event and received a 10-year ban from the sport.