STATEMENT: Black Stars Technical Team Safe after Road Accident

Sports News of Sunday, 1 September 2024

Source: www.ghanafa.org

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) reports that members of the Black Stars technical team were involved in a road accident today while returning from Tarkwa, where they attended the Champion of Champions match between FC Samartex 1996 and Nsoatreman FC.



Head Coach Otto Addo, Assistant Coach John Paintsil, and Goalkeepers Trainer Fatawu Dauda were in a Land Cruiser that narrowly avoided a collision with a pickup truck.



Fortunately, all three are stable and will undergo medical checks in Accra.



They are expected to be in good shape for the upcoming AFCON qualifiers against Angola and Niger. The GFA appreciates public concern and support.