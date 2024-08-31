You are here: HomeSports2024 08 31Article 1975706

SWAG unveils modern office at Accra Sports Stadium

The Sportswriters Association of Ghana (SWAG) has unveiled its new office at Accra Sports Stadium on Friday.

The renovated space, provided by the National Sports Authority (NSA), will serve as a modern base for the association.

Key sports figures attended the event, where NSA Deputy Director General Majeed Bawah highlighted the ongoing collaboration between the NSA and SWAG.

SWAG President Kwabena Yeboah expressed gratitude for the support.

Several notable contributors to SWAG were also honored with appreciation medals.

