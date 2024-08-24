Sabalenka looks for 'things which bring joy' at US Open

Sports News of Saturday, 24 August 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Aryna Sabalenka has expressed her efforts to discover "elements that bring joy" as she seeks to conclude a difficult year by securing her first US Open title.



The world number two began the year on a strong note by successfully defending her Australian Open title in January.



However, in March, the Belarusian faced a profound loss with



Read full articlethe passing of her former boyfriend, Konstantin Koltsov, which she described as "an unthinkable tragedy."



At 26 years old, she made the decision to continue competing, although she later reflected that taking a break might have been the wiser choice.



Sabalenka encountered difficulties with a stomach issue during her quarter-final match at the French Open and subsequently withdrew from Wimbledon due to a shoulder injury.



After a month of recovery, she made her return to the WTA Tour in early August, culminating in her victory at the Cincinnati Open last week.



"I believe that after this year, I will emerge even stronger mentally," she stated on Friday.