You are here: HomeSports2024 08 24Article 1973234

Sports News of Saturday, 24 August 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Sabalenka looks for 'things which bring joy' at US Open

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Aryna Sabalenka Aryna Sabalenka

Aryna Sabalenka has expressed her efforts to discover "elements that bring joy" as she seeks to conclude a difficult year by securing her first US Open title.

The world number two began the year on a strong note by successfully defending her Australian Open title in January.

However, in March, the Belarusian faced a profound loss with

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment