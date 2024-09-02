Sabalenka reaches fourth US Open quarter-final in a row

Sports News of Monday, 2 September 2024

Source: BBC

Aryna Sabalenka advanced to the US Open quarter-finals for the fourth consecutive year, securing a confident win against Elise Mertens.



The second seed, who lost to Coco Gauff in last year's final, defeated her former doubles partner Mertens with a score of 6-2, 6-4.



Sabalenka showcased her power with 41 winners and successfully defended against all eight break points Mertens had.



She becomes the first woman to achieve four straight quarter-final appearances at Flushing Meadows since Serena Williams in 2016.