Source: BBC

Sabalenka reaches fourth US Open quarter-final in a row

Aryna Sabalenka has won 25 of her 31 singles matches at the US Open Aryna Sabalenka has won 25 of her 31 singles matches at the US Open

Aryna Sabalenka advanced to the US Open quarter-finals for the fourth consecutive year, securing a confident win against Elise Mertens.

The second seed, who lost to Coco Gauff in last year's final, defeated her former doubles partner Mertens with a score of 6-2, 6-4.

Sabalenka showcased her power with 41 winners and successfully defended against all eight break points Mertens had.

She becomes the first woman to achieve four straight quarter-final appearances at Flushing Meadows since Serena Williams in 2016.

