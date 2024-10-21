You are here: HomeSports2024 10 21Article 1996706

Sports News of Monday, 21 October 2024

    

Source: BBC

Sabalenka replaces Swiatek as world number one

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Aryna Sabalenka is number one in the world for the second time in her career Aryna Sabalenka is number one in the world for the second time in her career

US Open champion Aryna Sabalenka has ascended to the top of the WTA rankings, displacing Iga Swiatek, who held the number one position for 11 months.

Sabalenka, hailing from Belarus, also successfully defended her Australian Open title earlier this year.

This marks her second time at the top, having previously held the position for eight weeks from September to November 2023.

Although neither player competed last week, Swiatek has fallen to second place due to a points penalty for not participating in the required six WTA 500 events.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment