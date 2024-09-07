Sabalenka takes on Pegula and crowd in US Open final

Sports News of Saturday, 7 September 2024

Source: BBC

Finlay Graham, Emma Wiggs, and Charlotte Henshaw secured gold medals on Saturday morning at the 2024 Paralympics in Paris, bringing Great Britain's total to 45.



Graham, aged 24, triumphed in the men's C1-3 road race, while 44-year-old Wiggs claimed victory in the women's VL2 200m Va'a Single final.



Henshaw, 37, added to Great Britain's Para-canoe achievements by winning the women's VL3 Single final, where Hope Gordon also earned a silver medal. Additionally, David Phillipson secured silver in the men's KL2 Single final.